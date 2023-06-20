SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I have to be on guard all the time and I feel dead inside: these are a few of the thoughts those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can experience as a result of extreme stress which makes it difficult for survivors of human trafficking to begin life anew.

When the evidence is presented, it’s easy for a person to comprehend human trafficking is a serious problem and for that person to wish for those who are being trafficked to find their freedom. But helping victims who are recovering from severe trauma is a key component in ending human trafficking and other forms of human suffering.

Human Trafficking and PTSD

Understanding the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is not easy. First, there is the emotional numbness that accompanies the PTSD experience. Emotional numbness is a result of feeling overwhelming amounts of fear and anxiety while being traumatized, and if left untreated these feelings can last for the rest of a person’s life.

Imagine, if you will, escaping from a complex system of human trafficking and then finding that, though you are free, your emotions are still stuck in survival mode. You try your best to begin a new life, but you constantly feel fear, mistrust, sadness, shame, anger, decreased self-worth, stress and anxiety, and indifference toward others–and those are just a few of the issues that can result from severe trauma. And these trauma-induced feelings and thoughts aren’t just harmful to the victim. The impact of collective trauma is known to pass down from generation to generation and eventually affects perhaps more people than be counted.

Emotional numbness and PTSD

Emotional numbness is a defining feature of PTSD and can restrict the ability for a traumatized person to connect to others in a healthy way. But despite the name of the experience, emotional numbness is not numbness at all. Instead of numbness, patients with PTSD are hypersensitive to negative emotional stimuli and, therefore, require a larger percentage of positive emotional input in relationships to feel safe.

But it is important to remember that patients with PTSD are still fully capable of the full range of emotions they had before experiencing trauma, though they must learn how to navigate their emotions again.

Emotional numbness often pairs with the heightened senses of PTSD, which can develop when a person initially feels unsafe or threatened.

The effect of trauma on the senses

The senses are an important part of the body where minds reside, and our senses are directly linked to many of our emotions. Humans connect to our senses through a network of brain nerve fibers, which allow us to experience sensory information that we contextualize with emotional and cognitive abilities. If all is working well, we can use sensory information to respond with appropriate responses.

But human senses can become disordered, and studying the link between senses and our body’s responses to trauma is important to help those who wish to heal emotionally after human trafficking.

The five basic human senses are touch, sight, hearing, smell, and taste. When one of the basic senses is lacking, such as with blindness, the other senses heighten to make up for it. Our senses are so important that our bodies are programmed to raise and lower sensory abilities to keep us safe.

Our ability to perceive the environment around us through our senses is incredibly complex, but chronic traumatization alters neural pathways we need to process the information we receive through our own senses. What results are sensory and emotionally overwhelming for the person with PTSD. In fact, PTSD is associated with sensory modulation difficulties, which manifest as hyper-responsiveness or hypo-responsiveness to sensory input.

Those with PTSD can give selective attention to signals they are receiving from their senses, such as a sound or a scent that triggers a traumatic memory. But selective attention habits to certain senses can lead to a person being less attuned to their other senses, which are needed for them to make decisions in life.

That’s where something called the Post-Traumatic Cognitions Inventory comes into the picture.

Thinking and over-sensitivity

If someone feels as though they are “dead inside,” the issue may very well be hypersensitivity, which causes the active avoidance of situations that will make already-heightened senses feel even more on edge. Avoidance can cause a person who has previously experienced trauma to withdraw from social interactions.

Our thoughts are the outlet we use to interpret all we are sensing in the world around us, therefore our thoughts are a part of our senses.

Or maybe our thoughts aren’t purely sensorial—you be the judge.

Trauma causes physical changes in the brain

Whether thoughts are sensory-based or even sensory-biased, sensory information isn’t limited to the external world. Sensory information can also come from a person’s perception of his or herself in the external world. Such self-perceptions can change as a result of sudden and unexpected sensory experiences, such as loud noises that trigger traumatic memories. And the thoughts that often pair with a person’s very specific sensory triggers may signal that the prefrontal cortex (PFC) structure and function of a person’s brain to undergo architectural changes in the PFC because of PTSD.

The PFC is the most evolved region of the brain, and a person’s exposure to uncontrollable stress is known to cause the loss of spines and dendrites. The result is cognitive impairment. Evidence also shows that the stress-induced release of catecholamine also has immediate effects on cognitive function.

The PFC is where our strongest cognitive abilities develop, but this particular region of the brain is extremely sensitive to stress exposure. Even mild, uncontrollable stress can rapidly and dramatically reduce PFC-related cognitive abilities.

What does the PFC do?

The prefrontal cortex of the human brain regulates thoughts, actions, and emotions in a person and creates what Alan Baddeley calls a “mental sketch pad” of neural networks. This mental sketchpad maintains memories.

Mankind’s ability to draw upon memories, and to use those memories to regulate thoughts, behaviors, and emotions is a process that takes place in the PFC.

The PFC also helps us check our actions for errors and allows us to understand when we are incorrect and need to change strategies. The PFC is also the area of the brain where we plan and organize for the future. But these abilities are completely dependent on the neural network connections in the prefrontal cortex of the brain.

Helping traumatized victims of human trafficking

When trauma causes the PFC to undergo architectural changes, our memories, emotions, ability to create and change strategies or organize for our own futures, and our ability to regulate our own thoughts and behaviors are also changed.

That’s why therapy from a counselor who understands these changes and will speak positively to a patient with PTSD, is crucial to beginning a new life after a traumatic experience.

If you or someone you know needs therapy after being victimized by human trafficking, or perhaps has PTSD for any other reason and needs help, it’s important to find the counselor that is right for you or them.