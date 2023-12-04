SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Approximately 74% (over 26,000) of Caddo Parish public school students live in poverty, according to Volunteers of America.

“We have kids who really want the help. ‘I want to get away from this lifestyle‘, ‘I want to get away from..’; ‘I don’t want to go through what my parents went through, I want something different,” says the Site Coordinator and Communicator at Booker T. Washington High School, Brittany Winn.

VOA North Louisiana partnered with Communities in School (CIS) to concentrate on giving children and teens a secure and supportive environment to help them succeed.

“A not-so-great day at work; I have a student in the classroom who’s struggling academically – they can’t read, and they don’t want to disclose ‘Hey, I can’t read‘ to their peers because then it becomes a bullying issue or something,” says Winn.

Booker T. Washington, a Title 1 school, a school consisting of lower socioeconomic students, provides additional support to students beyond the traditional high school.

She tells those with a negative perspective of Title 1 schools, “Never judge a book by its cover because you have some talented kids here.”

Winn says the public often fails to understand the depth of barriers these children face; for example, some students are responsible for looking after their siblings and/or being left alone at home while their parent/s work.

Highlighting the children at Booker T. Washington who want help but just need a little guidance to navigate foreign challenges.

“During a challenging day, students may cry or scream.”

Winn manages these situations by offering therapeutic support and giving the student options to either return to class or work one-on-one with the teacher.

“A lot of our students tend to struggle with attendance and behavior that typically keeps them away from school having them here making sure they’re reaching their goals and just seeing them walk across that stage and applying for colleges,” depicts Winn.

She says VOA services continue past graduation – helping the students find a trade or apply for college.

Winn states they manage 100-120 kids working with the students to reach their goals.

She says past and present students often reach out to her if they need guidance because they feel they have no other support system.

In addition, she teaches conflict resolution skills and grief assistance to students who may not have learned them earlier. Winn says CIS is essential for children and teens to develop and understand their actions before acting, noting each student requires individualized care.

“Typically, we apply grief assistance whether it’s a small group, individual, or collectively.”

“A lot of children in lower socio-economic settings tend to hold stuff in, so just letting them know, ‘hey, it’s okay to cry about it’; ‘it’s okay to talk about it.’ Just being that support to them as they go through something so traumatic,” explains Winn.

Winn says having someone consistently support and advocate for youths is one of the most significant components that’s overlooked.

“That’s the biggest piece we’re missing: consistency. If we’re not consistent with it, we’ll never reach these children,” asserts Winn.

Winn notes that social media ‘is tearing up the children.’

She emphasizes this generation grew up in the digital age, “social media is all they know.” The pressures and hypervigilance to look a certain way, often reminds her students to be their authentic self.

“Those schools who receive intervention from volunteers ELA [English Language Arts] scores by 300%,” President and CEO of Volunteers of America NWLA, Carolyn Hammond, “We know CIS plus those volunteers are making a huge difference in the student’s lives.”

One of her successful students returned to Booker T. Washington to give back to the community.

“He has since graduated. I assisted him with college applications, and he was an athlete, so we got him the scholarship – he needed because his parents were not around, so he didn’t really have anyone – but he is graduated, he is in college,” exclaims Winn.

Winn describes how many students who have benefited from CIS return as volunteers to give back and share their experiences.

She believes, oftentimes, the expectations of children and teenagers are too high, acknowledging the time period individuals are in now, including the school system.

“I think some of the biggest myths for this generation is that they’re bad, they don’t want to listen, they’re disrespectful, all they want to do is fight; they have street mentality, and that’s just not the case at all. Though they’re experiencing those things, it’s our job to lend a helping hand to pull them up from that,” explains Winn.

She says clubs and activities give the children a sense of belonging. However, if a child is truant, they’re not rewarded with free extracurriculars.

“We do a lot of career fairs exposing students to opportunities. It’s not just a doctor or lawyer that’s successful in this world. We want our students to really love what they do,” says Hammond.

Hammond says she prioritizes diversity in volunteers to look like the students, too, so that they can see themselves as successful.

According to the Volunteers of America NWLA website:

714 students received intensive case management services. Of those: 67% met or made progress in their attendance goal. 78% met or made progress in their behavior goal. 70% met or made progress in their academic goal. 93% met or made progress in their social-emotional learning goal. 100% stayed in school.

However, they still need funding to support the CIS program.

Hammond hopes the State Department of Education in Louisiana will implement the program in their budget.

“We’re working on trying to figure out how to provide sustainable funding, but until then, we will work very hard to raise the funding to help support this program,” says Hammond.