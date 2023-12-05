SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An organization in Shreveport is working to heal the community from the effects of gun violence.

Moms on a Mission works to raise awareness and provide support for families that have lost loved ones to gun violence

” I’ve lost three loved ones to gun violence, a brother-in-law, and my children’s two fathers,” said founder and President Martha Tyler.

Valuing community involvement, MOMs on a Mission has hosted over 35 community events since the organization was founded in May of 2022.

“Every month, we’re doing something. We’re working with the youth; we’re working with mothers who have lost a child to gun violence,” said Taylor.

The organization also offers grief support for mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

‘We have a mom here on staff that actually lost a child, that offers grief support to other mothers,” Taylor said.

Lakeisha Sherman, a Grief Advocate, says she joined the organization after her son was killed in 2020 on his 18th birthday.

“I just wanted to start a service for people that look like me or have been through what I’ve been through,” Sherman says.

She says she felt inspired to help the community after she had nobody to reach out to when her son was killed and that helping others helps her heal.

“It helps with the healing[…]because when we feel or see what somebody else is going through, we’re able to be sympathetic to that.”

Taylor has high hopes for the future organization and plans for the impact on the community to continue to grow.

“We want to build bigger. We want to go city-wide, state-wide, nation-wide. We want MOMs on a Mission all over the world if we can.”