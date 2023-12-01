(KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is turning tragedy into positive change.

17-year-old Huntington High School basketball star Devin Myers was shot to death in March of 20-22. A year later, the young man who killed him was convicted of second-degree murder. Tasha Meyers is keeping her son’s legacy alive by helping those in need.

17 year old Devin Myers fatally shot near his home in Shreveport (Source: Tasha Myers)

”Just being a mama of the neighborhood, so that’s what I call it, some people say I’m an activist, I don’t, I’m just a mama,” said Tasha Myers, Founder of Friends of Devin.

Now this mama is the driving force behind Friends of Devin.

“I started Friends due to the tragedy that happened to him,” Myers explained.

Friends of Devin is on a mission to help the underrepresented youth in Shreveport. Assisting them with a variety of financial needs, which include ensuring they have personal hygiene products free of charge.

“From shoes to underclothes, to face towels, to soap, I mean all the essentials, I’ve been making sure I provide for them. A lot of people cannot afford it, especially when they have more than one child, things are not cheap anymore like they used to be,” Myers shared.

Tasha Myers, the founder of Friends of Devin says helping the youth in the community was a priority for Devin and his legacy remains alive through her continuous efforts.

With her connection to students through the school system and the close relationship she has built within her community, she says the foundation continues to make strides.

Through kindness and support, Myers hopes they can move one step closer to ending juvenile crime.

“I want to show these kids there is more to life out here than gun violence or violence period. Either you’re going to be dead or in jail, I mean there is no easy way to put that out there for these kids, but we need to tell them,” said Myers. “They don’t understand the impact that they do to these families with that because not just one family is suffering, both families are suffering,”

With the help of community partners like the Community Renewal Friendship House, Myers believes the support for the youth is growing in communities like Queensborough.

“Here at the friendship house, a couple of the resources that we provide is for the kids and so we do Homework support, and we do self-building skills, self-esteem building, building the kids up, and instilling them with things to be successful in life,” said Leandrea Taylor, Queensborough Friendship House.

Myers acknowledges the push to continue helping the youth is motivated by the bright light Devin still has on the community.

“He was the push for everyone, he was that angel for everyone,” shared Myers. “These babies keep me going as well besides him, so I tell them I might have lost one I have two kids, but I gained a million,”

Myers looks ahead with gratitude with a list of events scheduled in Devin’s honor.

Blanket drive in December

Holiday meal giveaway

the Big 30 Tournament in March

Devin Myers Day balloon release on March 20th

Watch Beyond the Headlines our in-depth docu-series on the issue of youth violence in our community. Live December 6th at 9:00 p.m.