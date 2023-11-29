SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Criminal offenses committed by juveniles are on the rise in Shreveport and throughout our state; leaving schools, parents, and law enforcement professionals exhaustingly exploring every option possible to rectify this social ill.

Data shows that about 123,000 serious violent crimes were committed in the United States by youth between the ages of 12 and 17 in 2021; a statistic that threatens the quality of life and causes anxiety for communities.

Beyond the Headlines, a KTAL Digital News docuseries takes on this issue with its second installment – ‘The Plague of Juvenile Crime’.

The episode will take viewers inside the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center and introduce them to the professionals at the Department of Juvenile Services who provide a wide range of services and programs intended to help young people understand the gravity of their actions and set them on a better path.

Four young people in various stages of detention and/or probation are also featured in the series allowing viewers to hear from kids who have found themselves in the JDC – in their own words.