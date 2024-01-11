SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No one is excluded from the horrors of human trafficking.

“It can happen to anyone, any economic level, any race, any gender,” said Caddo Juvenile Services Probation Supervisor Laurie McGehee.

She says it mostly happens with African American females,

“It’s difficult to believe sometimes for people that live in our area to understand that human trafficking does exist right here in Shreveport and Caddo Parish or Bossier City and a lot of the small surrounding towns. It’s not just happening in the larger cities is happening right here in our community. And it’s more prevalent than people think,” said McGehee.

Northwest Louisiana law enforcement agencies diligently tackle this global issue on a local level.

“I’ve been on the working side of this and have been able to see it and how it affects these young women’s lives. From the time they’re very young until the time they’re, you know, they get to be, you know, 20 or 30 years old,” said Bossier Parish Sherriff’s Office, Matt Gaydos.

He says human trafficking is detrimental to communities and families.

“It’s just, it’s very horrible now. It’s not the kind of life that you’d want for anybody in your family to have to lead,” said Gaydos.

McGehee says a myriad of terrible things can happen to trafficking victims who want to leave or even try to seek help. Law enforcement and local organizations have efforts to stop it from happening.

“There are so many programs that we are involved with, such as Gingerbread House or Purchase Not for Sale, Project Celebration, Volunteers for Youth Justice. So many service providers in our community, but the young lady has to be willing to accept those services,” McGehee said.

McGehee says a majority of the time, victims are either afraid, they’ve been threatened, or they may not trust law enforcement. She says a lot of times, trafficking victims are bonded with their traffickers through trauma.

“We call it a trauma bond because they become attached to this person,” said McGehee. “Sometimes the trafficking relationship starts out as a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship. And the young lady actually thinks this person loves her and she believes that she loves him. So it’s very, very difficult sometimes for us to encourage them to break that bond and to step out of that life.”

Trafficking victims can even become comfortable in the situations and lifestyles they’re in.

McGehee says these groups come together often and help one another.

Law enforcement and advocacy groups encourage everyone to learn signs of potential human trafficking and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“It’s so vital that we all communicate and we all know every detail that we can about these young people so that they can be found if they’re missing, and we can also get services in place when necessary,” said McGehee.