(iSeeCars) – Electric vehicles are the worst at holding their value, while hybrids, sports cars and trucks depreciate the least.

Electric vehicles are the worst segment at holding their value, losing 49.1 percent in five years

Trucks and hybrids retain the most value, losing only 35 and 37 percent, respectively

Several sports cars, small SUVs and economy cars also hold their value extremely well, with the Porsche 911, Jeep Wrangler and Honda Civic among the best models

Luxury sedans and SUVs, including the Maserati Quattroporte, BMW 7 series and Maserati Ghibli, are some of the worst vehicles at holding their value

All cars are holding their value better in 2023 compared to 2019 as a result of reduced new car production during the pandemic and constrained used car supply today. Prior to the pandemic, the average car would lose about 50 percent of its value in five years. Today the average 5-year depreciation is 38.8 percent, with electric vehicles the worst group – losing approximately half their value.

iSeeCars analyzed over 1.1 million vehicles sold from November 2022 to October 2023 to determine 5-year depreciation rates. In comparing this data historically, it found that depreciation was lower across major segments than in 2019.

“The good news for car owners is that all used cars hold their value better than they did five years ago,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars executive analyst. “But not all used cars retain value equally, with trucks and hybrids among the best segments and electric vehicles the worst. Hybrids have a nearly 12 percentage point advantage over EVs in value retention, which translates to thousands of dollars in higher market value after five years.”

EVs have the worst depreciation across major vehicle types

While the average 5-year depreciation for all vehicles is 38.8 percent, electric vehicles are more than 10 percentage points worse at 49.1 percent. SUVs also lose more value than the average vehicle at 41.2 percent.

5-Year Depreciation for Notable Segments – iSeeCars Study Segment 2023 2019 % Improvement Since 2019 (Percentage Points) Overall 38.8% 49.6% 10.8% Hybrids 37.4% 56.7% 19.3% EVs 49.1% 67.1% 18.0% SUVs 41.2% 51.6% 10.4% Trucks 34.8% 42.7% 7.9%

“The disparity between electric vehicles and hybrids is worth noting, with EVs the worst group at holding their value and hybrids among the best,” said Brauer. “Some manufacturers have reduced or even abandoned the hybrid market in favor of EVs, but these figures suggest consumers still appreciate a hybrid’s combination of higher fuel efficiency and zero range anxiety.”

Vehicles that depreciated the least over five years

These 25 cars hold their value far better than average. The top-ranked Porsche 911 coupe only loses 9.3 percent of its value after five years, indicating incredibly strong demand for this sports car in the used market. Three other Porsches, along with six Toyotas, four Subarus, and three Chervolets, reflect ongoing consumer demand for sports cars, small SUVs, and fuel-efficient economy cars. The rise in used car pricing over the past few years drove many buyers toward these smaller, lower-priced models.

Top 25 Vehicles With the Lowest 5-Year Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation Average $ Difference from MSRP 1 Porsche 911 (coupe) 9.3% $18,094 2 Porsche 718 Cayman 17.6% $13,372 3 Toyota Tacoma 20.4% $8,359 4 Jeep Wrangler/Wrangler Unlimited 20.8% $8,951 5 Honda Civic (sedan/hatchback) 21.5% $5,817 6 Subaru BRZ 23.4% $8,114 7 Chevrolet Camaro 24.2% $10,161 8 Toyota C-HR 24.4% $6,692 9 Subaru Crosstrek 24.5% $7,214 10 Toyota Corolla 24.5% $5,800 11 Ford Mustang 24.5% $10,035 12 Porsche 718 Boxster 25.1% $20,216 13 Toyota Tundra 25.3% $12,588 14 Kia Rio 5-Door 25.8% $5,006 15 Porsche 911 (convertible) 26.0% $42,227 16 Honda HR-V 26.2% $7,318 17 Subaru Impreza 26.2% $6,927 18 Kia Rio 26.3% $4,959 19 Chevrolet Spark 26.6% $4,784 20 Toyota RAV4 27.2% $8,858 21 Hyundai Accent 27.4% $5,353 22 Toyota 4Runner 27.4% $13,147 23 Chevrolet Corvette 27.5% $22,712 24 Nissan Kicks 27.5% $6,560 25 Subaru Impreza 27.8% $7,158 Overall Average 38.8% $17,221

“Several sports cars are among the top vehicles at holding their value, including four of the top 10 models,” said Brauer. “We saw a spike in demand for ‘fun’ cars during the pandemic lockdowns, and demand for them remains strong in the post-pandemic world.”

Vehicles that depreciated the most over five years

Luxury cars always depreciate faster than mainstream models, with the latest data confirming luxury cars lose an average of 48.1 percent in value after five years. This compares to the industry average of 38.8 percent and 36.8 percent for non-luxury cars. The worst offenders are luxury sedans and large luxury SUVs.

Top 25 Vehicles With the Highest 5-Year Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation Average $ Difference from MSRP 1 Maserati Quattroporte 64.5% $90,588 2 BMW 7 Series 61.8% $72,444 3 Maserati Ghibli 61.3% $58,623 4 BMW 5 Series (hybrid) 58.8% $37,975 5 Cadillac Escalade ESV 58.5% $63,885 6 BMW X5 58.2% $44,828 7 INFINITI QX80 58.1% $47,399 8 Maserati Levante 57.8% $55,858 9 Jaguar XF 57.6% $39,720 10 Audi A7 57.2% $48,917 11 Audi Q7 56.8% $41,731 12 Cadillac Escalade 56.5% $59,093 13 Audi A6 56.3% $38,252 14 Volvo S90 55.8% $35,365 15 Nissan Armada 55.7% $36,875 16 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 55.7% $70,563 17 Lincoln Navigator L 55.5% $57,224 18 Mercedes-Benz GLS 55.5% $54,523 19 Tesla Model S 55.5% $60,145 20 BMW 5 Series 55.3% $39,856 21 BMW X5 54.7% $39,992 22 Lincoln Navigator 54.7% $53,582 23 BMW X5 M 54.0% $66,277 24 Land Rover Range Rover 53.9% $68,874 25 Cadillac XT5 53.9% $31,737 Overall Average 38.8% $17,221

“Buyers looking to keep their vehicles for a long time shouldn’t be too worried about these depreciation rates,” said Brauer. “But if you’re rotating into a new vehicle every few years and those vehicles are luxury sedans or large luxury SUVs, you’re losing a lot of money.”

Electric vehicle depreciation – among the worst

Electric vehicles are still relatively new to the market, which limits the ability to track their 5-year depreciation. But all of the EVs below have been in production for at least five years and have lost more value than the 38.8 percent average across all used cars.

Ranking of EVs by 5-Year Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Tesla Model 3 42.9% EV Average 49.1% 2 Tesla Model X 49.9% 3 Nissan LEAF 50.8% 4 Chevrolet Bolt EV 51.1% 5 Tesla Model S 55.5%

“Between incentives that effectively lower an EV’s price before it’s even purchased and concerns about battery replacement costs, used electric vehicles have always suffered higher depreciation than equivalent gasoline cars,” said Brauer. “This pattern will continue until electric vehicles don’t require heavy incentives to sell and consumers gain confidence in their long-term ownership costs.”

Hybrid vehicle depreciation – among the best

Hybrid residual values have improved by nearly 20 percentage points in the past 4 years, moving down from 56.7 percent in 2019 to 37.4 percent today. A combination of higher fuel prices and increased familiarity with the technology has expanded the market and raised demand for hybrid vehicles.

Ranking of Hybrids by 5-Year Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Toyota Prius 27.9% 2 Toyota Prius Prime 28.1% 3 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 29.1% 4 Toyota Camry Hybrid 35.3% 5 Honda Accord Hybrid 36.4% 6 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 36.5% 7 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 37.4% Hybrid Average 37.4% 8 Kia Niro 37.6% 9 Toyota Avalon Hybrid 43.0% 10 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 43.5% 11 Lexus ES 300h 45.2% 12 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 46.1% 13 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 46.2% 14 Porsche Panamera 47.5% 15 BMW 3 Series 52.3% 16 BMW X5 58.2% 17 BMW 5 Series 58.8%

“Toyota’s extensive history with hybrid models has established a strong customer base, though Honda and Hyundai are also building a hybrid following,” said Brauer.

The pandemic’s effect lingers on

“Higher new and used car prices are here to stay,” said Brauer. “Until the restricted new car production of model years 2020 through 2022 moves completely through the used car market there will be a lack of vehicles to meet demand. That means better residual value for car owners, but also higher prices for buyers for the foreseeable future.”

Methodology

iSeeCars analyzed over 1.1 million used cars from model year 2018 sold from November 2022 to October 2023. Heavy-duty trucks and vans, models no longer in production as of the 2022 model year, and low-volume models were removed from further analysis. MSRPs from 2018 were inflation-adjusted to 2023 dollars based on data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The difference in average asking price for each vehicle between its MSRP and its used car pricing was mathematically modeled to obtain the vehicle’s depreciation.

