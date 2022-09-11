(iSeeCars) – While questions about electric vehicles and their ability to serve mainstream consumers remain, there’s no denying the automotive industry’s increasing focus on electrification and the inevitable crossover from internal combustion to electricity as the powertrain of choice. This doesn’t mean we’ll all be driving electric models next month, next year, or even next decade. But government regulations from countries like China and the U.S., as well as localized requirements across cities in Europe and states like California, are forcing every automaker to plan for a fully electric future.

In the near term we’ll likely see an uptick in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, as these can offer zero-emission, all-electric driving for between 10 and 60 miles of range, and high EPA efficiency ratings; all while still providing a long range solution for owners that don’t want to deal with EV chargers on an extended road trip. But PHEVs aren’t fully electric, so they don’t get the latest EV tax credits just enacted by congress and they ultimately won’t be legal to sell in several markets by the mid-2030s. To bridge this gap, and save money, several automakers have designed modular platforms allowing both hybrid and electric versions of a vehicle to be built on the same chassis.

We’ve seen a major uptick in new car EV offerings from traditional brands over the past 2 years, including models from Ford (Mustang Mach E), General Motors (Cadillac Lyriq), Hyundai (Ioniq 5), Mercedes-Benz (EQS), and Porsche (Taycan). We’ve also seen startups like Lucid (Air) and Rivian (R1T) release their first production models, while both traditional and start-up brands assure us more are on the way.

Let’s take a look at what the next 12-24 months looks like for future electric cars.

Acura Precision EV

That name may or may not hold for the production car, but Acura just showed an all-electric SUV concept that previews a soon-to-arrive production model. Likely borrowing its platform from parent company’s Honda Prologue (see below) Acura’s first electric vehicle is set to launch.

Audi Q6 e-Tron

Following up on its recently released Q4 e-Tron, Audi will release the 2024 Q6 e-Tron in two body styles, extending the brand’s electric SUV offering with a larger, more luxurious model featuring Audi’s trademark exterior and interior styling (which we quite like).

Audi Sphere Concepts

If the Q6 e-Tron is still too traditional for your tech-oriented eyes, Audi has released three “Sphere” concepts over the past year, and all of them look pulled from a Buck Rogers movie set. We really like the SkySphere and GrandSphere, and Audi has suggested a production version is coming…

BMW i7

As a follow up to its entry-level i4 models, BMW is planning a full-fledged, no-compromises luxury sedan with its upcoming i7. Expect all of BMW’s latest interior and driver assist tech…along with all of its most aggressive front-end styling…(you can’t win ‘em all…).

Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet will launch its first electric pickup next year, riding on GM’s Ultium platform (also used by the Hummer EV) while offering all-wheel drive and up to 400 miles of driving range. The Silverado looks good on paper and should give Ford’s F-150 Lightning some competition.

Fisker Ocean

Henrik Fisker has proven, repeatedly, he can design a beautiful car. He’s also proven (at least once) he can’t launch a successful car company. But he’s at it again with the Fisker Ocean, a sleek electric SUV that is supposed to be built by Magna in Austria and arrive soon. We’ll see…

Ford E-Transit Van

Promising lower maintenance, an on-board power supply (to run worksite equipment), and multiple configurations, Ford’s new E-Transit van is an all-electric cargo hauler for business or personal use. But be wary of your route distance – they top out at 116 miles of range.

Genesis G80 and GV70

Genesis has a proven track record of appealing style, advanced tech, and high-quality materials. And it’s already launched the all-electric GV70 crossover. Next up: electric versions of the brand’s sleek G80 sedan and GV70 SUV.

Honda Prologue

Honda hasn’t done much in the all-electric world. Yet. But the 2024 Prologue is meant to change all that with a fully electric SUV. Honda claims it will offer a range on par with its conventional SUVs and it will have a long wheelbase to maximize interior space.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai is taking a different approach with its next EV. Rather than the utilitarian hatchback shape of the Ioniq 5, the 2023 Ioniq 6 will be a streamlined sedan with premium styling cues inside and out. It will come with a single or dual motor drivetrain, and have a range up to 379 miles.

Hyundai Ioniq 7

If the sleek looks of the Ioniq 6 don’t appeal to you, the 2024 Ioniq 7 will go the complete opposite direction. An upright, boxy utility device meant to offer a maximum (and high tech) interior space, the 7 should have a 300-plus-mile range.

Jeep Wrangler EV

The success of Jeep’s hybrid 4xe models has confirmed a ready and willingness for Jeep buyers to go all electric. It makes sense when one considers the instant torque that comes from an electric motor and how it aids four-wheel-drive endeavors when off roading.

Kia EV6 GT

This is basically a sports car version of the EV6, so it looks almost identical but it has waaaaaay more horsepower (577!) and accelerates to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds before hitting a top speed of 161 mph. Did we mention it was fast? Because it’s fast. Really fast.

Kia EV 9

If you think the EV9 is just Kia’s version of the Hyundai Ioniq 7…well…you’re right. But electric vehicles are expensive to produce and sell, so saving money by spinning two models off one nearly-identical chassis is smart business. Plus the EV9 looks even cooler than the Ioniq 7.

Lexus RZ450e

Was it time for an electric version of Lexus’ perpetual top-selling RX? Maybe past time? Well her it comes, riding on the same platform as Toyota’s bZ4x and the Subaru Solterra. Advanced all-wheel drive (AWD) and interior controls should give it a high-tech-luxury look and feel.

Lotus Eletre

One might expect Lotus’ first EV to be a svelte roadster that finally breaks the “all EVs are heavy” rule. But even Lotus can’t deny physics, so its first electric car is an SUV that still manages some impressive performance figures, including 0-60 in 2.9 seconds and 370 miles of range.

Maserati Grecale Folgore

Get used to seeing the “Folgore” attached to Maserati’s future models, as the term means “thunderbolt” and it’s the designation for the brand’s electric models. The Grecale already exists as a luxury SUV with traditional and hybrid drivetrains. Soon an all-electric model will debut.

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Following in the footsteps of the larger, pricier EQS, the EQE will be Mercedes’ midsize luxury sedan featuring many of its big brother’s styling cues and technology features. Its 90 kWh battery pack should provide more than 400 miles of driving range.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Bringing the style (and platform) of the EQS sedan together with the increased interior space of an SUV is pretty much what the name says, right? The EQS SUV will seat up to seven and offer lots of power (536 hp), lots of torque (633 lb-ft) and at least 400 miles of range

Nissan Ariya

After being one of the first automaker to produce a high-volume electric vehicle (the Leaf), Nissan has sort of fallen off the lead in the electric vehicle race. The Ariya SUV should set things straight, with attractive styling and a 310-mile range.

Polestar 3

The Polestar 1 was an interesting performance coupe, and the Polestar 2 offered effective utility in a compact package. But the Polestar 3 will be a true SUV, with all the interior space and functionality that term promises. Range is predicted at 372 miles, and it looks cool, too.

Porsche Macan Electric

The 2024 Porsche Macan will offer an all-electric drivetrain and an advanced 800-volt electric charging system to fill the battery as quickly as possible. Rumors of 250 miles capture in 20 minutes sound promising, as does an active rear spoiler and Porsche-worthy driving dynamics.

Rivian R1S

As a follow-up to the well-received R1T truck, the R1S is Rivian’s SUV, featuring much of the same styling and innovative tech. A zero-to-60 time of 3 seconds, and a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds are intriguing, as is 3 rows of seating and 316 miles of range.

Tesla Cybertruck

Even allowing for “Elon Musk Time” this Tesla model is way late. Lucky for Musk, his latest Model Y offering has proven quite popular, and there’s apparently no end in site (yet…) to Tesla’s demand. Still, he’s letting everyone from Ford to Rivian beat him to market in the pickup truck segment.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Is there a more appropriate successor to the original VW Microbus than an electric version called the VW ID. Buzz? We don’t think so, and with electric power this version will actually get out of its own way. We’re hoping the early reports of a 250-mile range prove pessimistic.

Volvo XC90

Platform sharing strikes again, this time in the form of Volvo’s all-electric XC90 and the aforementioned Polestar 3. But again, that’s okay if each model has its owner personality, and the Volvo XC90 will likely share much of its exterior with Volvo’s Concept Recharge (yay!).

