A new generation of the Lexus GX will be launched for the 2024 model year, and Lexus on Tuesday released the third teaser photo and confirmed the debut for June 8. The first two teaser photos were released earlier this month.

June 8 is also when Lexus will reveal the TX, a new model line twinned with the recently revealed 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. Like the Grand Highlander, the TX will be a mid-size SUV with third-row seats, and focused very much on staying on the road.

Lexus hasn’t released any details on the new GX but it should be a mid-size SUV with third-row seats, just like the current generation. However, to differentiate it from the TX, the GX is likely to offer genuine off-road capability, thanks to it being developed alongside a new generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado for markets outside the U.S. It’s similar to how the U.S. gets the Lexus LX, while other markets receive the related Toyota Land Cruiser.

The platform destined for the new GX is Toyota’s TNGA-F body-on-frame platform shared with the Land Cruiser and LX twins, as well as Toyota’s Tundra pickup and related Sequoia SUV. The platform also features in the recently revealed 2024 Toyota Tacoma pickup, and will likely end up in a related 4Runner SUV at some point.

The latest teaser photo reveals a blocky design for the GX and pronounced fender flares resulting in a confident stance. The teaser also shows a light strip spanning the width of the tailgate and connecting up with a relatively small taillight cluster.

The powertrain for the U.S.-spec GX is likely to be a detuned version of the 409-hp turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 found in the LX. A hybrid option may also be available at some point. The current GX 460 uses an antiquated 4.6-liter V-8 that puts out a V-6-like 301 hp.

Lexus has another new model line debuting on June 5, though this one is unlikely to reach the U.S. The new model line is called the LBX, and is rumored to be a subcompact crossover developed primarily for the European market.

