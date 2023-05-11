The growl of a V-8 engine in a new Maserati will soon come to an end, with the automaker on Thursday announcing the phaseout of its V-8 in 2024 without a replacement.

Maserati’s current V-8 is a turbocharged 3.8-liter unit originally developed by Ferrari, and is found in the Trofeo grades of the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte.

Maserati will cease production of the engine in late 2023 and will cease sales of vehicles fitted with the engine in 2024. The final recipients will be special Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima models set to be revealed in mid-July at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Maserati isn’t giving up internal-combustion engines just yet. The automaker will continue to offer models powered by its turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 until 2030, when it will become a fully electric brand.

By as early as 2025, Maserati said every model in its lineup will either be an EV or offer an electric option. The transition has started with the electric Folgore versions of the redesigned GranTurismo sports car and new Grecale compact crossover that arrive this year.

The era of Maserati V-8s dates back to 1959 when the Maserati 5000GT was launched. Since then, the automaker has built more than 100,000 cars with a V-8, including six generations of the Quattroporte, plus the previous-generation GranTurismo, production of which spanned 12 years.

