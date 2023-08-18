Toyota’s GR Supra enters the 2024 model year with steeper pricing and a new 45th Anniversary Edition.

The lineup now starts at $46,635 for models with the 2.0-liter turbo-4 and $55,595 for models with the 3.0-liter turbo-6, which in both cases is up $900 from the previous year.

The new 45th Anniversary Edition comes standard with the 3.0-liter turbo-6 and is priced from $65,470. All prices include a $1,095 destination charge.

The arrival of the 45th Anniversary Edition is the most notable change for 2024. It celebrates the 1979 launch of the original Supra in the U.S., at the time badged as the Celica Supra.

2024 Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

First shown in June, the 45th Anniversary Edition is limited to 900 units and offered with the choice of the GR Supra’s 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmissions. Buyers can also choose between the colors Mikan Blast orange or Absolute Zero white.

The Mikan Blast color, which is exclusive to the special edition, serves as a nod to the orange fourth-generation Supra that starred in the 2001 hit movie “The Fast and the Furious.” Other colors available on the 2024 GR Supra include Stratosphere (blue), Nocturnal (black), and Renaissance Red.

The GR Supra’s 3.0-liter turbo-6 is rated at 382 hp. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 is rated at 255 hp and comes with the automatic only. While it’s down on power, the 2.0-liter engine is also down in weight to the tune of 200 pounds.

2024 Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

Buyers of the 3.0-liter engine can look forward to 0-60 mph acceleration of 3.9 seconds with the automatic and 4.2 seconds with the manual. The 2.0-liter engine delivers a 0-60 time of about five seconds.

All Supras come with rear-wheel drive and Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. Other standard features include 18-inch wheels (19 inches on 3.0-liter models), a digital instrument cluster, an infotainment screen, and various electronic driver-assist features.

The 2024 GR Supra reaches dealerships in the fall.

