GMC this week announced a handful of updates for its 2024 Sierra 1500 full-size pickup, key among them being the addition of General Motors’ Duramax 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 as the standard powertrain in the AT4X off-roader. The previously standard 6.2-liter V-8 gas engine is now an available option.

The diesel engine was updated for the 2023 model year and rates 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. The available V-8 is rated at 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. A 10-speed automatic is standard with both powertrains.

The 2024 model year also sees the related Chevrolet Silverado 1500 feature the diesel as an available option in the ZR2 off-roader for the first time.

Other changes to the 2024 Sierra 1500 lineup include new wheel patterns, new colors (Downpour Metallic and Thunderstorm Gray), an available active exhaust on the Denali, Denali Ultimate, AT4, AT4X, and SLT grades, and power side steps on the Denali, Denali Ultimate, AT4, and AT4X grades.

Duramax 3.0-liter turbodiesel

Another change GMC has announced is TurboMax branding for the 2.7-liter turbo-4 base powertrain. The powertrain is rated at 310 hp and 430 lb-ft, and with the right vehicle setup can tow up to 9,500 pounds.

The 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup will be available this summer. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

