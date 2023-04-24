The new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 off-roader will spawn a more capable Colorado ZR2 Bison for the 2024 model year.

It’s set for debut on May 31, and two teaser shots posted to social media give a good indication of what’s to come, at least in terms of the mid-size pickup truck’s exterior styling.

The teasers reveal a flow-through grille, beadlock-capable wheels, and what appears to be a steel bumper.

A Colorado ZR2 Bison prototype on hand during a first drive event for the regular 2023 Colorado ZR2 featured 17-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear DuraTrac All-Terrain tires. The regular ZR2 sports 33-inch Goodyear Territory Mud-Terrain tires.

Teaser for 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison debuting on May 31, 2023

The prototype also featured additional underbody skid plates. Other items spotted included Chevrolet Performance hydraulic bump stops, a spare tire mounted in the bed at the back of the cab, and unique interior trim.

The previous-generation Colorado ZR2 Bison was developed in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), a company that specializes in off-road gear, and the same will be true for the new one. Typical AEV upgrades found on Chevy’s Bison vehicles include steel bumpers with integrated recovery points, underbody protection, and off-road wheels.

The Colorado ZR2 Bison isn’t the only off-road pickup developed with AEV that Chevy will launch for 2024. A Silverado HD ZR2 has been announced for the 2024 model year, and it too will spawn a more capable Bison version.

