Audi’s Q8 mid-size SUV has undergone a mid-cycle update, receiving a sharp new look and some advanced lighting technology in the process.

Revealed on Tuesday as a 2024 model, the updated Q8 will arrive at U.S. dealerships early next year in standard and sporty SQ8 grades. The high-performance RS Q8 is also due to be updated, and will arrive later in the new year.

The updated Q8 features a wider grille that lends the vehicle a bolder appearance. The lights have also been revised at both ends and feature Audi’s next-generation OLED technology, allowing for four daytime running light patterns.

The headlights feature matrix LEDs and a laser light for the high beam. There are also four patterns for the taillights, plus a proximity indication feature when parked that switches on the lights when a vehicle approaching from behind comes within 6.6 feet. The feature is already found on the A8 and Q5.

2024 Audi Q8

The updated Q8 also brings new colors and wheel patterns to choose from, plus a revised S Line package that more closely resembles the design of the SQ8, which was also revealed on Tuesday.

Audi also has new trim options for the interior, including new dash accents to choose from, wood and carbon fiber among them. The infotainment system has also been updated and now includes support for third-party apps such as Spotify or Amazon Music. Audi has also updated some of the driver-assist graphics that appear in the digital instrument cluster, all in full HD quality.

In the powertrain department, the key change is the addition of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard for all V-6 engines. Peak power hasn’t changed though, as the U.S. model’s standard turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 maintains its current 335-hp rating.

The SQ8 continues with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 whose peak output of 500 hp is also unchanged. The engine features cylinder-deactivation technology that helps conserve fuel by shutting off four cylinders during low-load driving situations. According to Audi, the switching process goes virtually unnoticed by the driver.

2024 Audi SQ8 2024 Audi SQ8

The RS Q8’s specifications haven’t been revealed, but the performance flagship should continue with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 rated at 591 hp.

Detailed specifications for the 2024 Q8 range in the U.S., including pricing, will be released closer to next year’s market launch.

The new Q8 range also includes the Q8 E-Tron, the updated version of the former E-Tron electric mid-size SUV. Eventually, the entire Q8 range will go the electric route when a redesign is introduced later this decade.

Related Articles