After a major update for 2022 that brought some styling tweaks and improvements in noise, vibration, and harshness levels, the Acura RDX enters the 2023 model year with only minor updates. Those updates consist of two complimentary services, albeit for a limited period of time.

One is three years access to AcuraLink, including Security and Remote packages. This is Acura’s connectivity feature that enables owners to access the vehicle via an app, for example to check the vehicle’s status, search and send destination details with navigation, and with the remote package even send commands to the vehicle using Amazon Alexa.

The other is two years or 24,000 miles (whichever comes first) of the Acura Maintenance Package, which is being offered for the first time on the RDX. The package covers select maintenance schedules, including oil and filter changes, tire rotations, and vehicle inspections.

There’s been no change in the powertrain department, which means the 2023 RDX comes as standard with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 good for 272 hp. The engine is hooked to 10-speed automatic, with drive sent to the front wheels as standard. All-wheel drive is available.

All RDXs come standard with a sport-tuned suspension and 19-inch wheels. Adaptive dampers and 20-inch wheels are available. For buyers seeking more performance, Acura has indicated that all of its vehicles will eventually offer a sporty Type S variant, though the RDX isn’t expected to receive the treatment until a redesigned model arrives.

In the cabin, premium touches like open-pore wood trim, Milano leather, and 16-way power adjustable front seats are all offered. Tech features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, as well as Amazon Alexa, an ambient lighting package, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, and a 10.2-inch infotainment screen. A 16-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system is also available.

The 2023 RDX is currently available at dealerships and is priced to start at $42,545, including a $1,195 destination charge. Adding all-wheel drive requires an extra $2,200.

