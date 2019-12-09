Remarkable Women of the ArkLaTex

March is International Women’s Month

International Women’s Month recognizes the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

KTAL NBC 6 will celebrate ArkLaTex women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month, it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. In order to celebrate these women properly, we need to highlight and recognize their accomplishments. There are stories to be told and we will not only tell their stories, but we will also HONOR the remarkable women in these stories.

Meet the 2022 Remarkable Women finalists

Ynonnie Davis Shreveport, LA Ynonnie Davis is a true advocate for assuring that students receive the best learning there is to offer. She is a hard worker, proud mom, motivator, teacher, and coach. As a leader she continuosly seeks out the best educational tools for use in her classrooms. Read More… Louise Thaxton Florien, LA Louise Thaxton is a remarkable woman for many reasons. She co-founded a nonprofit called The American Warrior Initiative which assists military and first responders with their needs. Read More… Jennifer Williams – WINNER East Texas Jennifer moved back to the ArkLaTex to open her own pediatric therapy practice to fill a huge need in the area for expert level care for children with autism, feeding issues, and sensory procession disorder. Read More… Lynn Stevens Bossier City, LA Lynn is a fierce advocate for community change and the underdog. She was instrumental in bringing 2-1-1 services to northwest Louisiana. She can always be found volunteering, advocating, or organizing events. Read More…

Meet the 2021 Remarkable Women winner and finalists

KC Kilpatrick – WINNER Shreveport, LA Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. founder KC Kilpatrick was nominated as a 2021 Remarkable Woman for her work to provide comfort to those children in crisis, who are taken from their homes, often with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Read More… Darlene Taylor Texarkana, AR Darlene Taylor is a creator, giving life to costumes, music, illustrations, and murals throughout Texarkana, Arkansas. Read More… LaCrecia Barry Texarkana, TX Remarkable Women nominee LaCrecia Barry runs a wig shop that has become a tiny place of healing in her back yard. Read More… Stacie Milligan Oil City, LA Travis Milligan nominated his mother Stacie Milligan as a way to say thank you for all the sacrifices she’s made for her family over the years. Read More…

Meet 2020’s winner and finalists

Sharon Roberson-Jones – WINNER Carthage Through her teen empowerment program, Excellent TEEN Choice, Sharon Roberson-Jones now serves children in the same schools she attended in the Carthage Independent School District. Read More… Amber Perry Shreveport In addition to being a mother, wife, and daughter, Amber Perry works for the Inspector General at the 307th Bomb Wing and is active in the community. Read More… Jamie Davis Bossier City For her daughters and other young women, Jamie sets an example of what it means to be a hardworking, successful woman. Read More… Jacqueline Scott Shreveport Attorney Jacqueline Scott has a lifetime of experience to share with those in her courtroom and in the community. Read More…