Election Results: Louisiana Municipal Primary

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 28 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). On election day, April 29, the polls are open from 7 am until 8 pm.

Watch below for live results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

On the go? Download the KTAL News app and opt-in for breaking updates from Your Local Election Headquarters 📲