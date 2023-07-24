SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport Police Officer was arraigned in Caddo District Court Monday morning about a fatal shooting while on duty.

Tyler’s attorney could not attend the arraignment, and Tyler did not offer comment as two charges were read in court. Tyler is charged with one count of negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley in February while responding to a domestic violence complaint. Tyler is also charged with one count of malfeasance in office.

Video footage of the incident at the Villa Norte Apartments shows officers entering the apartment and a foot chase after Bagley jumped to the ground and ran from officers.

Tyler reportedly fired one shot with his service weapon, striking Bagley in the chest. Bagley was unarmed at the time.

The Louisiana State Police issued a warrant for Tyler’s arrest 13 days after the shooting, and law enforcement booked him into Caddo Correctional Center.

Tyler resigned from the Shreveport Police Department.

His discovery hearing is scheduled for August 21.