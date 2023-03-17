SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Alexander Tyler resigned from the Shreveport Police Department Friday, according to the office of Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.

A brief statement from the mayor’s office announced the resignation.

The resignation came a little over a month after Alexander Tyler fatally shot Alonzo Bagley shortly after Tyler and his partner arrived at the Bagley residence to investigate calls about a domestic dispute.