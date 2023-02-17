SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After the Louisiana State Police released the body camera footage Thursday of Shreveport police officer Alexander Tyler’s fatal shooting of an unarmed man activists in Shreveport want city and state leadership to do more to protect citizens from fatal police interactions.

Founder of The People’s Promise, Breka Peoples and PIPES Founder, Terrance Winn have been standing with and supporting Alonzo Bagley’s family since he was fatally shot on February 3. Both watched the brief but disturbing video of his final moments, then sat silently.

“I was upset because this is what we’re fighting for, the video was very disturbing,” Peoples said.

Winn said he was disturbed by the video because the fear of a routine interaction with police becoming a life or death situation is very real for Black men.

“You could see no force needed to be rendered,” Winn said. “Where’s the rules, procedures, things you’ve been taught? Police have rules that govern them.”

Ron Haley, the attorney representing Bagley’s family, said Thursday that although it took 13 days for the release of the officers’ body camera footage this was the swiftest investigation of an officer-involved shooting in the state of Louisiana.

Haley, Peoples and Winn are working toward one common goal – accountable leadership and legislative changes in how officer-involved shootings are investigated, prosecuted, and to bring an end to qualified immunity for police officers.

Peoples wants to take it a step farther and is calling for Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux to replace leadership at SPD.

“Mayor, give us a new chief and deputy chief,” Peoples said. “It’s time to clean house. He’s the head of the city, but he has to lead.”

Winn challenged the citizens of Shreveport to become engaged in the change they desire instead of watching hopelessly from the sidelines.

“Breka and I are on the frontline standing for our people, but we need out people to stand up for us,” Winn said.