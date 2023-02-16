SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two weeks after Alonzo Bagley was fatally shot by Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler, his family will lay him to rest.

Alonzo Bagley’s funeral arrangements are set for Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18 in Shreveport.

Arrangements are as follows:

Open visitation, The Statesman’s Viewing, will be held Friday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Precious Memories Mortuary Chapel at 4017 Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church at 2332 Jewella Ave in Shreveport.

Those who want to plant a tree in memory of Alonzo can do so here.