SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A lawsuit has been filed in federal court after Alonzo Bagley was mortally wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.

According to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, three plaintiffs are seeking judgment in their favor against Shreveport Police officer Alexander Tyler for violations of Alonzo Bagley‘s Fourth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution and Louisiana State Law.

Three plaintiffs, Tangela Bagley, wife of Alonzo, Eula Sanders, mother of Alonzo, and Alonzo’s minor stepdaughter are suing on behalf of his estate.

Bagley was fatally shot on Feb. 3 outside the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

According to the lawsuit the plaintiff demands judgment in her favor and against the defendants in excess of $10,000,000 including interest, delay damages, costs of suit, general and specific damages, including both survival and wrongful death damages, and punitive and exemplary damages as provided by law.