SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of Alonzo Bagley, a Shreveport man who a Shreveport police officer fatally shot, is holding a press conference and unity march Friday in their ongoing pursuit of justice.

Members of Bagley’s family, their attorneys, and community activists gathered to speak to the media at an event at Government Plaza.

The family’s attorney Ron Haley called the situation frustrating, saying, “I’m here with another family to say enough is enough.” Haley said the family demands justice and accountability after Bagley’s fatal shooting after Louisiana State Police confirmed that Bagley was not armed at the time officer Tyler shot him.

Bagley’s brother Xavier and step-daughter Linnie Lewis made emotional pleas to law enforcement to deliver justice.

“This is hard. I wake up, you know, every five minutes. I can’t sleep. I can’t believe it,” Lewis said. “I’m just asking for justice. I’m just asking that justice is done on both sides, but right now, we just have more questions than answers.”

When asked what citizens can do to upend these violent encounters with law enforcement Haley encouraged citizens to organize and vote, especially in local elections.

According to Haley, in recent years, Bagley successfully sued the Shreveport Police Department for excessive force.

Haley concluded his statement with a message for the Shreveport Police Department, saying they trust the department to keep their word about an expedient and transparent investigation.

“The clock is ticking; we are carefully watching,” Haley said.

Bagley’s family is awaiting the release of Shreveport police officer Alexander Tyler’s bodycam footage from the incident that led to the fatal shooting. Louisiana State Police are conducting the investigation.