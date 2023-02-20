Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Alexander Tyler’s lawyer, J. Dhu Thompson, has reacted to video footage released by Louisiana State Police of the interactions between Shreveport police and Alonzo Bagley, an unarmed, 43-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound to the chest on the night of Friday, Feb. 3.

The video footage was recorded at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street, where witnesses say Alonzo Bagley jumped to the ground from a balcony and gave chase to police before becoming the victim of a fatal shooting.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has since revealed that Tyler was previously violent with a suspect and had to be reprimanded.

Officer Tyler has been charged with negligent homicide in relation to the Feb. 3 shooting and was released from the Caddo Correctional Center on Thursday, Feb. 17 after posting bond.

On Thursday morning, Feb. 16, Alonzo Bagley’s family and their attorney, accompanied by leadership from the City of Shreveport, viewed SPD camera footage of Bagley’s shooting.

Alonzo Bagley (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family)

J. Dhu Thompson, Tyler’s lawyer, reacted to the video evidence that was presented to the family and then released to the media and the public.

“What the evidence showed was that the interaction between Officer Tyler and Mr. Bagley was almost simultaneously at the time of the shooting, where the encounter was less than a second, it was sudden and Mr. Bagley was coming in the same direction at the officer which unfortunately in general terms puts many police officers in a split second decision-making capacity in these dangerous type of situations,” said Thompson.

A Celebration of Life was held for Alonzo Bagley on Saturday, Feb. 18 at New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue. Shreveport activists are calling for changes in the Shreveport Police Department.