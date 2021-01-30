About KTAL NBC 6

KTAL NBC 6 is a television station in Shreveport, Louisiana, with a bureau in Texarkana. We are an NBC television network affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
KTAL NBC 6 News is your source for local news that matters. We bring you coverage on topics and issues that impact our community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage. We are Your Weather Authority.
OUR MISSION
WE ARE FIERCE ADVOCATES FOR THE TRUTH
AND COMMUNITY SERVICE
WE COMPETE AND LEAD WITH PRIDE,
INTEGRITY AND PASSION
WE ARE COMMITTED TO HELPING OUR
PARTNERS SUCCEED THROUGH CARING RELATIONSHIPS
IN US YOU WILL FIND AN ELITE TEAM,
AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE,
STRONGER TOGETHER
Our newscasts:
|NBC 6 News Today
|5 a.m. – 7 a.m. weekdays
|NBC 6 News at 5
|5 – 5:30 p.m. weekdays & Sunday
|NBC 6 News at 6
|6 – 6:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday
|NBC 6 News at 10
|10 – 10:30 p.m. Monday – Sunday