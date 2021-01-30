About KTAL NBC 6

KTAL NBC 6 is a television station in Shreveport, Louisiana, with a bureau in Texarkana. We are an NBC television network affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

KTAL NBC 6 News is your source for local news that matters. We bring you coverage on topics and issues that impact our community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage. We are Your Weather Authority.

OUR MISSION

WE ARE FIERCE ADVOCATES FOR THE TRUTH

AND COMMUNITY SERVICE

WE COMPETE AND LEAD WITH PRIDE,

INTEGRITY AND PASSION

WE ARE COMMITTED TO HELPING OUR

PARTNERS SUCCEED THROUGH CARING RELATIONSHIPS

IN US YOU WILL FIND AN ELITE TEAM,

AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE,

STRONGER TOGETHER

Our newscasts:

NBC 6 News Today5 a.m. – 7 a.m. weekdays
NBC 6 News at 55 – 5:30 p.m. weekdays & Sunday
NBC 6 News at 66 – 6:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday
NBC 6 News at 1010 – 10:30 p.m. Monday – Sunday

Salute the Badge

Clear the Shelters

ArkLaTex Remarkable Women

Loving Living Local

