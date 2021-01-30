About KMSS FOX 33

KMSS FOX 33 is a FOX affiliate TV station in Shreveport, Louisiana, and is owned and a licensee of Mission Broadcasting, Inc., (RF Channel 34), serving the Shreveport/Bossier City area and the ArkLaTex region covering Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma.

KMSS-TV currently carries the entire Fox network schedule, from primetime to Saturday late night, to FOX News Sunday with Chris Wallace, and sports programming, including NFL, MLB, NASCAR, College Football, College Basketball, Soccer, PGA, PBA, and PBA. Syndicated programming includes The Real, The People’s Court, Judge Mathis, The Doctors, Two and a Half Men, and The Big Bang Theory.

FOX 33 News Good Day at 7 7 – 8 a.m. weekdays FOX 33 News First at 5:30 5:30 – 6 p.m. weekdays FOX 33 News First at 9 9 – 10 p.m. weekdays | 9 – 9:30 p.m. weekends