About KTAL News

Contact KTAL NBC 6

KTAL NBC 6 is a television station in Shreveport, Louisiana, with a bureau in Texarkana. We are an NBC television network affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., serving the Shreveport/Bossier City area and the ArkLaTex region covering Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. Read more…

Channel listings:

KTAL (KTAL-DT1) – NBC

Virtual channel: 6.1 (HD)

UHF channel: 26

Cable:

Comcast Xfinity: 7 (SD), 1006 (HD)

Suddenlink: 5 (SD & HD)

NewWave Communication: 4 (SD), 203 (HD)

Sparklight: 6 (SD), 1006 (HD)

Digital channels:

LAFF (KTAL-DT2)

Virtual channel: 6.2

UHF digital channel 26.2

Cozi TV (KTAL-DT3)

Virtual channel: 6.3

UHF digital channel: 26.3

Home Shopping Network (KTAL-DT4)

Virtual channel: 6.4

UHF digital channel: 26.4